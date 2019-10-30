Number of low-paid jobs hits record low

The total number of UK employees in low-paid jobs fell to its lowest level on record last year due to an increase in minimum wage, new data has shown.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the percentage of employees in low-paid jobs – those which take in below two-thirds of median hourly earnings – fell to 16.2% in the financial year to April 2019. This was the lowest since ONS figures began in 1997.

The decrease in low-paid work was largely due to recent rises in the national living wage, which climbed to £8.21 an hour this year from £7.83 for those over 25 in April 2018.