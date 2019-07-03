Obituary: fashion designer and UAE sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi

Founder and creative director of eponymous menswear brand Qasimi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi unexpectedly passed away on 1 July, aged 39.

The designer debuted his first collection in 2008, and has featured at both London Fashion Week Men’s and Paris Fashion Week Men’s. He show his most recent menswear collection for spring 20 in London last month.

Born in the United Arab Emirates and raised in the United Kingdom, Qasimi completed degrees in both architecture and fashion design at Central Saint Martins.

His father, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, ruler of the emirate of Sharjah, has announced a three day mourning ceremony in the country, with flags in the country ordered to fly half-mast.