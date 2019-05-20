Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: a charity catwalk, fitness throwback and style in the sky

20 May 2019 By Katie Imms

Isabella fish and gemma holmes

Fashion kicks cancer: Last week Drapers’ Isabella Fish (left) attended a fashion show and auction in Cranbrook, Kent organised by former ITV presenter and owner of womenswear independent Odyl, Gemma Holmes (right). The night was in aid of Breast Cancer Kent, and every model on the runway had been through their own breast cancer journey. All proceeds raised will go towards new medical equipment.

