Off the Record: a day at the races, brand launches and royal recognition

24 July 2019 By

Races keely

Racing the rain: Drapers editor Keely Stocker donned her hat to join AquaRetail founder Mary Anderson-Ford for a fabulous day at Ascot. Guests battled through the rain to place their bets, sip on rosé and enjoy afternoon tea. Pictured from left: former LK Bennett CEO Erica Vilkauls; merchandising consultant Sarah Lawrence; Keely Stocker; Jason White, Revolution Beauty; Nicola Steadman, Liberty; Paul Brennan, Browns; Mary Anderson-Ford; Sheetal Sharma, The Dune Group; and Hannah Middleton, Topshop/Topman.

  • Ralph lauren presented with an honorary uk knighthood

    Royally Ralph: US fashion designer Ralph Lauren has been made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to the British fashion industry. Lauren was presented with the knighthood by Prince Charles. As executive chairman and chief creative officer of the Ralph Lauren Corporation, Lauren has more than 50 years’ experience in the industry and has made “generous” donations to breast cancer research in the UK.

  • Barclays

    Women’s talk: The team behind the Barclaycard Everywoman in Retail Awards held a roundtable discussion over dinner last week, about how to tackle some of the issues facing women in the industry. Drapers’ Kirsty McGregor (centre) joined guests including Wanita Bardouille, creative director, northern Europe, at Ralph Lauren (left), and the awards’ co-founder, Karen Gill, at the dinner in the boardroom of Barclays’ head office in Canary Wharf.

  • Adrian norris and edwina forest

    Aussie rules: Drapers joined luxury Australian womenswear brand Aje for dinner last week, to celebrate the brand’s launch into the UK and European markets. Founders Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest (pictured) hosted guests on a whistlestop visit to London, before heading to Paris for their debut showroom in the city. The brand is already stocked on Matchesfashion in the UK, and is known for its relaxed, contemporary and elegant designs.

  • Emily mochi breakfast

    Summer dreams: Drapers’ Emily Sutherland (left) headed to Covent Garden florist Petersham Nurseries to celebrate the launch of womenswear brand All Things Mochi’s summer collection, which has been inspired by Hawaii and Tahiti. Guests including blogger Ashley Schuberg (right) and PR agency MCG London’s Ayah Anabtawi enjoyed a Mediterranean breakfast in the belated summer sun.

  • Gowalk evolution ultra victory 15046 bkpk large

    Tickled pink: Skechers has stepped up its partnership with Breast Cancer Care to help support women across the UK who are facing breast cancer. The footwear brand has launched a marketing campaign that includes in-store, print and social media activity and has released a new limited edition range of shoes, including the Go Walk Evolution Ultra, marked with the breast cancer awareness pink ribbon.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

