Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Off the Record: a royal visit, store launches and a look back at Leeds

15 July 2019 By

Gw and paul alger, ukft director of international business (mbe)

Summer celebration: The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) brought members together for its annual summer party at the October Gallery in London's Holborn last week. Drapers' Grace Whelan was there to raise a glass to UKFT’s international business director, Paul Alger, who was made an MBE for his services to the industry in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

1/12

Hide caption

  • Gw and paul alger, ukft director of international business (mbe)

    Summer celebration: The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) brought members together for its annual summer party at the October Gallery in London's Holborn last week. Drapers' Grace Whelan was there to raise a glass to UKFT’s international business director, Paul Alger, who was made an MBE for his services to the industry in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

  • Georgia hardinge with ex girls aloud singer nicola roberts

    Hello to Hardinge: British designer Georgia Hardinge celebrated the launch of her first store in London’s St Christopher’s place with a glamorous party. Guests sipped on champagne and snacked on prosecco ice lollies in the sustainable space, which is created using unprocessed raw materials. A video projection in the changing rooms explains the provenance of the raw materials used in the store. Guests included ex-Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, pictured left with Hardinge.

  • Nasty gal senior designer leanne edwards isabella fish 2

    Gals' night out: Last week Drapers’ Isabella Fish joined Nasty Gal’s senior designer, Leanne Edwards (left), at the Our London vodka distillery in Hackney to view the etailer’s autumn 19 collection. Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner and drinks.

  • Leeds leads

    Leeds leads: Anyone who knows Leeds as a shopping destination will enjoy “Leeds Then And Now”, a new photographic celebration of the Yorkshire city by local lad and former Drapers editor Eric Musgrave. The hardback book comprises 68 spreads with an archive image of a location in the city centre facing a photo of the same location today. Who knew that Harvey Nichols stands on the site of a medieval strip of land called a burgage plot? Keep an eye out for the references to Drapers dotted throughout the book.

  • Begg&co hrh

    A royal visit: The Princess Royal paid Scottish weaver Begg & Co a visit last week, in her role as president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT). She met with the Begg & Co team as part of her tour of the Ayr-based mill, where she also learnt about its export business.

  • Agnès b (founder) with ragyard founder, josephine starsmore

    Agnès goes green: French brand Agnès B is hosting a sustainable fashion pop up at its Paris boutique in partnership with UK sustainable fashion label Ragyard. Running until 24 August, it offers a limited edition collection of sustainable T-shirts and reworked vintage pieces, which fuse Agnès B’s Parisian style with Ragyard’s “bold and eccentric” designs. The eponymous Agnès B is pictured with Ragyard founder Josephine Starsmore.

  • Hunter peppa pig boot

    Peppa product: In a kidswear collection of dreams, footwear brand Hunter has teamed up with TV character Peppa Pig to launch four limited edition shoes and accessories: two wellington boot styles, a rucksack and umbrella, all of which are emblazoned with images of Peppa Pig and her brother. The pieces are available via Hunter stores, its website and selected wholesalers.

  • Microsoft x liberty

    Tech gets trendy: To celebrate technology firm Microsoft’s new London flagship, luxury department store Liberty London created a series of bespoke designs for six of its products. They launched last week to coincide with the shop’s opening, and all proceeds from the devices will be donated to the charity Special Effect. Designs combine archive prints from 1875 – the year Liberty opened – and 1975, when Microsoft was founded.

  • Lakeland leather

    Waste not, want not: Lake District-based Lakeland Leather has raised £4,350 for Cancer Research UK, as part of its three-week campaign. It asked customers to donate their unwanted jackets at any of its UK stores, both as a way of raising money and to help reduce “throwaway fashion”. It received more than 200 jackets as well as £1,500 cash.

  • The ivy kensington 5.7.2019 (small files) 13

    Dine in style: Fashion brand Rixo has upped it style credentials, after Chelsea restaurant The Ivy Kensington Brasserie donned its prints for its latest outside wall display. The installation marks the start of summer and coincides with this year’s BBC Proms.

  • Luton mall

    Flash-ionable mobs: Luton shopping centre The Mall hosted a series of flash mobs to showcase this season’s hottest trends last weekend. Looks were taken from several of its retailers, including River Island, Topshop, Debenhams and New Look, many of which offered shoppers exclusive discounts.

  • Burnley cricket club

    Game on: Boohoo has embarked on a three-year partner and sponsorship deal with its local Burnley Cricket Club, under which the ground will change its name to The Boohoo.com Turf Moor. The etailer has also pledged “significant” investment to developing boys’ and girls’ cricket through the renamed Boohoo Junior Cricket Academy.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.