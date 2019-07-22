Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: a sustainable pop-up, brand celebration and collection launch

22 July 2019 By

#LoveNotLandfill

  • #LoveNotLandfill

    Depop’s pre-loved pop-up: Sustainability campaign #LoveNotLandfill teamed up with fashion marketplace app Depop to open a pop-up shop in London’s Carnaby last weekend. On 18-21 July, the shop sold pre-loved and vintage fashion from various Depop sellers. Drapers’ Kirsty McGregor (from left) joined Helena Griffiths, community development manager for Depop and Hannah Carter, campaign lead for #LoveNotLandfill, at the event and sipped on Conscious gin, which is made from surplus potatoes that would otherwise go to waste.

  • Barbour

    125 years of Barbour: Dame Margaret Barbour gave a typically humble speech at a lunch to celebrate 125 years of her family’s brand, held at Spencer House in London last week. She took over the running of Barbour when her husband, John, died in 1968, and remains its chairman. To mark its 125th anniversary, the company commissioned the creative team that works with film director Sir Ridley Scott – who hails from Barbour’s home town of South Shields – to create a short film on its history.

  • Elsa hosk and rosie fortescue at j brand x elsa hosk collaboration vip launch at selfridges (309)

    True blue: Drapers senior features writer Emily Sutherland joined Swedish model Elsa Hosk (left) and guests, including Rosie Fortescue (right), at Selfridges to celebrate the former’s collaboration with premium US denim brand J Brand. The sustainable 11-piece collection includes vintage-inspired high-waisted jeans and a black leather blazer.

  • Benson & clegg

    Sartorial summer: Drapers sipped champagne amid a sartorial crowd this week at Benson & Clegg’s summer party, to celebrate the bespoke tailor’s refurbishment of its Jermyn Street Store. Guests grazed on cheese and biscuits and enjoyed custom cocktails, surrounded by the tailoring heritage of the London brand.

  • Imms with Primrose Park founder, Anna Park

    A modern affair: To celebrate the launch of Primrose Park’s debut collection with ionic fashion label Ossie Clark, the British womenswear brand hosted breakfast at the Ivy Brasserie Soho last week. Drapers’ Katie Imms (pictured, right, with Primrose Park founder Anna Park) went along to check it out and got a sneak preview of the pair’s second collaboration, which launched at Scoop.

  • Mcarthurglen designer outlet normandie (3)

    Shop till you drop: European designer outlet group McArthurGlen has started constructing its brand new shopping centre in Normandy, France. Once finished in 2021, it will cover 21,500 sq ft and feature 100 stores. A “laying of the first stone” ceremony took place last week, and was attended by Sébastien Lecornu, minister of local authorities and Mayor of Vernon, François Ouzilleau.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

