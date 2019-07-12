Off the Record: a theatrical celebration, Independents Awards judging and a diamond anniversary

Tailoring to die for: Drapers joined Hawes & Curtis for a special performance of the world’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap, to celebrate the brand’s new partnership as its official tailor. Following the murder mystery, Hawes & Curtis’s brand manager, Edward Smith and Janet Hudson-Holt, The Mousetrap’s head of wardrobe, answered audience questions on the bespoke 1950s-style collection. A limited collection (pictured) will be available in store.
Innovative indies: Our panel of judges for the Drapers Independent Awards 2019 debated fiercely at Drapers headquarters last week. From left, Ben Shelton, Rolling People Showroom; Khabi Mirza, Fabric PR; Juls Dawson, Just A Group; Julie Driscoll, ITE; Steve Cochrane, Psyche; Tracy Stone, Polly King; Bobby Lane, Blick Rothenberg and Jo Davies, Black White Denim, selected the winners ahead of the awards, which will take place on 11 September. To book your table, contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or laura.glenister@emap.com.
A Very happy birthday: Shop Direct’s Very celebrated a decade of sales success last week. Drapers’ Jill Geoghegan (right) joined Very’s fashion director Emma Alexander (left) and a host of fashion insiders and influencers at Scott’s in Mayfair to toast the retailer’s 10th anniversary.
The next generation: Drapers editor Keely Stocker (left) joined chair of Fashion Retail Academy Kim Longman (right) last week at the college’s industry breakfast and FashionLab exhibition. Students showcased their innovative end-of-year designs, which incorporated themes of sustainability and equality.
Better together: Sustainable fashion network Common Objective held its summer party at the Roland Mouret flagship in London’s Mayfair last week. Formerly the Ethical Fashion Forum, Common Objective relaunched a year ago and now focuses on matching fashion companies with the people and resources they need to meet their sustainability goals. Pictured are Harold Tillman and Tamsin Lejeune, chairman and CEO of Common Objective respectively; Roland Mouret CEO Mark Langthorpe; and Drapers’ Kirsty McGregor.
Burberry’s cultural runway: The first year of the Burberry Inspire initiative, designed to demonstrate how arts can have a positive effect on young people’s lives, came to fruition last week, as student participants took part in a show at Leeds City Museum. More than 100 11-to-14-year-old Yorkshire-based students took part, in an array of dance, art, theatre and film performances.
Fast and furious: Savile Row tailor Huntsman has partnered with the Jack Barclay showroom – car manufacturer Bentley’s oldest retailer – to launch a limited edition Bentayga car to mark the companies’ 100-year anniversaries. Available in two designs, the Sportsman and the Businessman, both interiors feature Huntsman’s Peck 62 tweed throughout as well as Huntsman and Jack Barclay’s logos.
