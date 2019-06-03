Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: a trip to Paris, trendy yoga class and summer 19 preview

3 June 2019 By

Nasty filles: Drapers' Harriet Brown (right) joined the teams from Nasty Gal, Boohoo and BoohooMan for a whistle-stop tour of Paris this week for a sneak preview of the autumn 19 collection at the group’s Paris headquarters. Nasty Gal was also celebrating the launch of its summer collaboration with Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson, and guests sat down for a trendy Lebanese dinner at one of Paris’s newest foodie hotspots.

    Stretch back in time: N Brown Group held an exclusive preview of its brands' autumn 19 collections this week. These included menswear label Jacamo, plus-size clothing brand Simply Be and multi-category brand JD Williams. The event took place at Carousel: Next Door in London's Marylebone and, as well as viewing the outfits on show, guests were invited to take part in a disco yoga class in a nod to the collections' 1970s inspiration.

    Indies’ time to shine: Independent retailers were in the spotlight last week, as Ipswich independent department store Coes launched its #LoveIndependent campaign. Designed to celebrate independents that make up local high streets and the role they play in the community, the campaign features more than 80 businesses across Ipswich, Felixstowe and Maldon. As well as promoting each store on Coes’ social media channels, it will also run a series of events throughout the summer.

    Trunk show: To mark the launch of menswear and kidswear brand Love Brand & Co’s summer 19 collection and campaign, it held a private party at its Chelsea store this week. Featuring model Toby Huntington-Whiteley, this season’s “endangered” campaign hopes to drive awareness of wildlife conservation – an issue close to the heart of co-founder Oliver Tomalin (pictured with his wife and co-founder Rose). Guests were treated to a taste of summer with coconut cocktails and canapés.

    The future is female: Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is calling on women aged 16 to 25 to enter its new “Incredible Girls of the Future" competition. Hoping to find “the next generation of female fashion entrepreneurs”, entrants must submit ideas for an innovative new fashion app that will “harness the power of technology to drive sustainable change”. The deadline is 1 July and the winner will receive a mentorship programme with Yoox Net-a-Porter executives among other prizes.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.



 

 

