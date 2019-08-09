Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the record: Boden x Harry Potter, Björn Borg and Simon Carter

9 August 2019

Boden x Harry Potter

Bewitching Boden: Drapers joined a host of muggles to be charmed by the magical kidswear collaboration between lifestyle retailer Boden and Harry Potter, which launched this week. Boden brought the spirit of Hogwarts to its King’s Road store in London for the collection launch. Young visitors were treated to wand-making workshops and readings from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

