Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Off the Record: Boden's blooms, time for tennis and celebration of businesswomen

24 May 2019 By

Tennis

Ace accessories: Drapers‘ Harriet Brown (left) joined British tennis number one Johanna Konta for a sunny rooftop breakfast this week to celebrate her new role as an ambassador for accessories brand Radley London. Guests also got a glimpse of the “Johanna Konta Radley Edit”–- a selection of autumn 19 bags and accessories that will be launching in stores and online at the end of June, just in time for Wimbledon.

1/6

Hide caption

  • Tennis

    Ace accessories: Drapers‘ Harriet Brown (left) joined British tennis number one Johanna Konta for a sunny rooftop breakfast this week to celebrate her new role as an ambassador for accessories brand Radley London. Guests also got a glimpse of the “Johanna Konta Radley Edit”–- a selection of autumn 19 bags and accessories that will be launching in stores and online at the end of June, just in time for Wimbledon.

  • Dsc06031

    Scandi appeal: Drapers’ Katie Imms helped celebrate Norwegian brand Iben’s launch in premium department store Selfridges this week, at a breakfast preview in London's Victoria. The event marked Iben’s UK debut. Guests were treated to a breakfast at Wild by Tart, followed by a presentation by brand founder Anh-Marthe Storheil and designer Linn Partee (pictured). Models also showed off the autumn 19 collection.

  • 190521 boden chelsea flower window 018e

    Blooming lovely: Lifestyle retailer Boden’s Chelsea store scooped the gold award at this year’s Chelsea in Bloom competition, in which retailers in the London borough transform their shopfronts with colourful floral displays. In honour of Chelsea Flower Show’s under-the-sea theme, Boden worked with florist Willow Crossley to create flowers mimicking barnacles, corals and sea urchins.

  • File7 1

    Winning women: Drapers was among the guests as Champagne house Veuve Clicquot recognised UK business women during its 47th annual Business Woman Awards. Winners were Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of lifestyle brand The White Company; Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of cyber-security company Darktrace; Co-Op's Jo Whitfield and entrepreneur Sherry Coutu (pictured from left with Veuve Clicquot CEO Jean-Marc Gallot). The event took place at the Design Museum in London's Kensington, and guests naturally enjoyed a glass or two of the French bubbly.

  • Flack x ri

    “The Flack is back”: TV presenter Caroline Flack (pictured) hosted a dinner at The Ivy Soho Brasserie to mark the launch of her second collection with high street chain River Island. Guests included comedian Iain Stirling, cook Gizzi Erskine and model Portia Freeman, as well as fellow Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing co-stars. The Caroline Flack X River Island holiday capsule is available in store now.

  • Justin stead and pat cash photograph by vanessa brett davey

    Marathon match: Radley CEO Justin Stead and Australian tennis star Pat Cash (pictured) took part in a 24-hours tennis “marathon” to help raise funds for a local Parkinson’s support group. Organised by Mark Hearn, MD of luxury watch brand Patek Philippe, the event involved two teams of 12 players rotating on court non-stop.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.