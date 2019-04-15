Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: Celebratory dinners, an AlphaTauri takeover and a day at the races

15 April 2019 By Katie Imms

Manchester mayhem

Manchester mayhem: Industry leaders gathered at the Manchester Art Gallery for an evening of fine food and networking at The Fashion Network’s annual leaders' dinner. Guests included (from left to right) Missy Empire’s Ash Siddique; Reece Wabara, founder of Manière De Voir; Drapers editor Keely Stocker; Native Youth founder Ash Kumar; co-founder of Secretsales Sach Kukadia; and Forever Unique co-founder Sandeep Malhotra.

    Manchester mayhem: Industry leaders gathered at the Manchester Art Gallery for an evening of fine food and networking at The Fashion Network’s annual leaders' dinner. Guests included (from left to right) Missy Empire’s Ash Siddique; Reece Wabara, founder of Manière De Voir; Drapers editor Keely Stocker; Native Youth founder Ash Kumar; co-founder of Secretsales Sach Kukadia; and Forever Unique co-founder Sandeep Malhotra.

  • Alphatauri

    AlphaTauri takes Berlin: Drapers’ Graeme Moran (left) joined Ahmet Mercan, head of global consumer products at Red Bull, in Berlin last week as the drink brand’s fashion label, AlphaTauri, took over German department store Ka Da We. The party was to celebrate the launch of the brand’s 3D knit lab technology, which produces garments live in store to shoppers’ precise sizing and measurements. Guests could “print" their own items and have them customised in store during the event.

  • Pattenmakers otr

    The next steps: The UK’s finest in the footwear industry gathered at Saddlers' Hall in the City of London on Thursday to celebrate the 19th annual dinner for The Worshipful Company of Pattenmakers. Drapers’ Jill Geoghegan (right) joined (from left) Annette Cove from Annette Cove Associates; Alan Pringle, managing director of Barker; and Barker designer Mawuenam Agbenu winner of this year’s Young Manager’s Award.

  • Johnnie norton, simon bourne and isabella fish

    Made in Klarna: Drapers’ Isabella Fish and Johnnie Norton joined the winner of Klarna’s “Smoooth Stores” competition, Simon Bourne, founder of the Hand Dyed Shoe Company (centre). at a cocktail party hosted by the payment provider. Former Made in Chelsea stars Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh presented the award, which launched last year to discover and help develop top retail talent across the UK.

  • Ascot

    A royal collection: Fenwick and Royal Ascot unveiled their 2019 Millinery Collective last week with a launch event at the department chain’s Bond Street store. The 10-piece collection features designers such as milliner royalty Philip Treacy and Stephen Jones, as well as Merve Bayindir and Awon Golding. Guests, including Drapers’ Katie Imms (pictured with Angela Basten, buyer of occasion hats, hair and hosiery at Fenwick), were treated to champagne and canapés while browsing.

  • Puma

    Puma goes trackside: Sportswear brand Puma will be trackside at 17 Grands Prix this season, after being named Formula 1’s exclusive merchandise retail partner for 2019. The German retailer will design, produce and sell Formula 1-branded products from stands and superstores throughout the April-December F1 season.

  • Fashion retold

    Posh pop-up: Luxury department store Harrods will open the doors to its fundraiser pop-up, Fashion Re-Told, next month to raise money for the NSPCC. Located at 51 Marylebone High Street (London), it will run from 2 May to 2 June and offer a selection of clothing and accessories from Harrods’ own collection and second-hand designer wear. It will also host a series of public events, talks, and workshops.

  • Salt water sandals 1

    Summer celebration: Salt-Water Sandals marked the start of the summer footwear season with a lunch at Rochelle Canteen in Shoreditch, east London last week. The brand’s latest styles were showcased, and guests were treated to a seasonal British menu and personalised glasses of champagne. Drapers’ Kirsty McGregor (left) took the opportunity to catch up with Salt-Water’s managing director, Rachael Laine.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week. 

 

 

