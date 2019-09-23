Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: Debenhams, Gap and Sandersons

23 September 2019 By

Gw and steven cook debenhams

Kley pieces: Debenhams unveiled its new womenswear brand Kley this week during a press breakfast at the Spring restaurant in London's Somerset House. Afterwards, managing director of fashion and home, Steven Cook (left), sat down with Drapers’ Grace Whelan to share the inside story on the autumn collection.

  • Drapers 3

    Sustainable roundtable: Senior industry figures gathered at Aquavit restaurant in London last week to hear from Dana Thomas, journalist and author of Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes, and discuss how to move away from our current culture of overproduction and consumption of fashion. The breakfast roundtable was organised by sustainable business network Common Objective, in partnership with the British Fashion Council.

  • Gap

    Mind the Gap: Fashion retailer Gap has opened a month-long pop-up in London’s Soho to celebrate “50 years of denim”. It offers a curated selection of its limited edition 1969 Premium Denim, Denim Through the Decades and Atelier & Repairs collections. There is also a customisation service, enabling customers to personalise pieces with denim tattooing, hemming, distressing, patching, studs and embroidery. The shop will run until the end of the month.

  • Ao208857

    Absolutely Fabulous opening: Actress Joanna Lumley (pictured) opened independent department store Sandersons’ new wellness spa and organics area this week. With two treatment rooms, a seating area and reception, the spa spotlights the “importance of ingredients used in skincare and beauty products”. Sandersons was crowned Best New Retailer at the Drapers Independent Awards earlier this month.

  • Mw tshirt flannels exclusive balmain 2

    Think pink: Flannels has teamed up with 10 luxury brands, including Jimmy Choo, Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana, on a capsule collection to celebrate the opening of its Oxford Street flagship. Pieces in the Pink Capsule Collection have been reimagined with the brand’s signature pink hue, and the first collection, by Balmain, will drop in Flannels’ flagship soon.

  • Plaquefinal160919

    Quant commemorated: A plaque has been installed on London’s King Road to celebrate designer Dame Mary Quant. Located at the original site of her Bazaar boutique, it recognises Quant’s work “revolutionising fashion, harnessing youth, street style and mass production to create a new look for women” during the 1960s. She is credited with having popularised the mini-skirt, tights, hotpants, and trousers for women.

  • Dsc 6565

    Italian soiree: Fashion brands Baracuta and M1992 hosted an exclusive party at the former’s Milan store, to show their collaboration collection. Pieces are designed to “epitomise elegance and avant garde” through textures such as eco leather, neoprene and Swarovski crystals.

Find out what's been happening on fashion's social scene this week.

 

 

 

 

