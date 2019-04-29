Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: fashion for good, celebrity partnerships and royal recognition

29 April 2019 By Katie Imms

Judges

Expert opinions: Judging for the prestigious Drapers Footwear Awards 2019 took place on Friday (26 April), as our expert panel of judges gathered at the Drapers HQ for the day. The panel includes (from left): Katie Greenyer (Pentland Brands), Phil Benton (Adidas Group – UK & Ireland), Dan Gyves (Geox), Robert Perkins (Hotter Shoes), Diane Knight (John Lewis), Gerry Demopoulos (Tower London), Ben Fletcher (C&J Clark International Limited), Sarah Day (London College of Fashion), Charles Clinkard (Clinkard Group), Alex Fullerton (Glamour UK) and Tony Evans (Jacobson Group). The Awards take place on 26 June at Grosvenor House in London – book your table at footwearawards.drapersonline.com.

  • Judges

    Expert opinions: Judging for the prestigious Drapers Footwear Awards 2019 took place on Friday (26 April), as our expert panel of judges gathered at the Drapers HQ for the day. The panel includes (from left): Katie Greenyer (Pentland Brands), Phil Benton (Adidas Group – UK & Ireland), Dan Gyves (Geox), Robert Perkins (Hotter Shoes), Diane Knight (John Lewis), Gerry Demopoulos (Tower London), Ben Fletcher (C&J Clark International Limited), Sarah Day (London College of Fashion), Charles Clinkard (Clinkard Group), Alex Fullerton (Glamour UK) and Tony Evans (Jacobson Group). The Awards take place on 26 June at Grosvenor House in London – book your table at footwearawards.drapersonline.com.

  • Oasis

    Lovely ladies: Fashion retailer Oasis has collaborated with England Netball team Vitality Roses for its summer 19 campaign. It comes after Oasis’s brand refresh, under which it launched the new tagline “Lovely does it” to celebrate women who “Don’t just look lovely, but do lovely.” The new campaign features team members Ama Agbeze, Jade Clarke and Eboni Usoro-Brown, and promotes the brand's summer collection and the players’ achievements outside of the netball court.

  • Jasmine hemsley

    Time for revolution: This year’s Fashion Revolution Week took place last week, as events and campaigning across the country called for a fairer, safer and more transparent fashion industry. Set up in the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013, Fashion Revolution encourages consumers to ask retailers and brands #whomademyclothes on social media. This year’s campaign features influencers including Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley (pictured) and model Wilson Oryema.

  • Box&scandal

    Doing it for the boys: Underwear brand Box & Scandal is marking its UK launch with a brand new campaign, shining the light on unrealistic male body image and its impact on men’s health. Promising to “never” use “traditional” models, the company hopes to promote positive body image representations and show that its products are not just for “men with six-packs.”

  • Perrie edwards

    Popstar footwear: Singer Perrie Edwards of girlband Little Mix dropped her curated edit of Superga shoes last week, as part of a new collaboration. Reflecting the popstar’s personal style and attitude, her chosen styles are available online and in store now, and more designs are to be released throughout the year. Edwards also stars in the Italian footwear brand’s summer 19 campaign.

  • Embroidery

    Supreme stitching: London-based embroidery atelier Hand & Lock has been awarded a royal warrant by the Queen, for the work it has carried out for royal households over the past 10 years. This includes the uniforms of Her Majesty’s Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, as well as full regalia worn by the royal entourage. It is the company’s first warrant since M Hand Ltd and S Lock & Co merged in 2001.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

 

Comment

