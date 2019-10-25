Off the Record: Hurr, John Lewis and Kate Halfpenny

10 October 2019Grace Whelan
Castore founder Tom Beahon, Cat Footwear international marketing manager Gemma Little, and Sara Lewis, global brand director of Fashion Concierge at Farfetch gave insight on how to effectively navigate the changing advertising landscape at today’s Drapers Fashion Forum.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.