Off the record: Kinky Boots, Grace Wales Bonner and Debenhams

21 October 2019 By

Kinky Boot at Trickers

The Kinky Boot: Last week Drapers’ Isabella Fish (pictured) headed to Northampton for a tour of the Tricker’s factory, which first opened its doors in 1904. The Kinky Boots film was also set and filmed in the factory in 2005 and the original red-heeled kinky boot is still there today.

    The Kinky Boot: Last week Drapers’ Isabella Fish (pictured) headed to Northampton for a tour of the Tricker’s factory, which first opened its doors in 1904. The Kinky Boots film was also set and filmed in the factory in 2005 and the original red-heeled kinky boot is still there today.

    Storey telling: Drapers senior features writer Emily Sutherland and fashion and features writer Harriet Brown headed to Soho’s Wells Street to see designer Grace Wales Bonner in conversation with author Otegha Uwagba. Wales Bonner discussed building her brand and her creative influences at Storey, a new flexible working space from British Land. In 2018, Wales Bonner was awarded the British Land Emerging Design Medal medal. Guests enjoyed the impressive views from the building’s rooftop and ate a menu designed by the Disappearing Dining Club.

    Retailer reunion: Drapers joined retail consultant Thought Provoking Consulting (TPC) and senior representatives from retailers including Asos, John Lewis, Dorothy Perkins and Charles Tyrwhitt for dinner at Quaglino’s last week. Alongside a delectable three-course meal and cocktails, there was cabaret and an abundance of invigorating conversation centered around Generation Z.

    Debenhams helps heroes: In its on-going efforts to support Help for Heroes, Debenhams let the military charity take over two display windows in its Market Street store in Manchester to raise awareness of its “40,000 Strong” campaign. As part of its work to raise awareness of injured service people Help for Heroes created a “live” mannequin installation, which featured five veterans and family members, fashion blogger Domain Esdale and rugby player Craig Monaghan. Debenhams has raised more than £2.3m for Help for Heroes in the past five years.

    Boohoo takes to the Hills: Boohoo celebrated the launch of its inaugural edit with US model Taylor Hill, with an exclusive party at the Beverly Hills Hotel last week. Guests included fellow models Jasmine Tookes and Stella Maxwell (pictured left to right, with Hill, centre) who were treated to an intimate dinner and cocktails. They also got to check out looks specially curated by Hill for autumn 19.

    Come on Barbie, let’s go pop-up: As part of Barbie’s 60th anniversary celebrations this year, it has opened a six-week pop-up at Liverpool-based shopping centre Liverpool One. Featuring limited edition clothing for both children and adults, it also offers a selection of accessories and Barbie dolls. There is also a life-sized Barbie box for “mini-fashionistas” to take pictures in.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

