Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Off the Record: Nobody’s Child, Birkenstock and Edinburgh St James

16 August 2019 By

Drapers’ Isabella Fish joined Nobody’s Child CEO John Allen (left), head of digital strategy, Beth Wond (second right) and head of buying Charlotte Haynes .jpg

Spring preview: Last week Drapers’ Isabella Fish joined Nobody’s Child CEO John Allen (left), head of digital strategy, Beth Wond (second right) and head of buying Charlotte Haynes (far right) at the company’s head office for a tour of the showroom and the design workshop – and to get a glimpse of the spring and autumn 20 collections. The team revealed how the fast fashion womenswear brand continues its drive towards “accessibly sustainable” clothing.

1/6

Hide caption

  • Drapers’ Isabella Fish joined Nobody’s Child CEO John Allen (left), head of digital strategy, Beth Wond (second right) and head of buying Charlotte Haynes .jpg

    Spring preview: Last week Drapers’ Isabella Fish joined Nobody’s Child CEO John Allen (left), head of digital strategy, Beth Wond (second right) and head of buying Charlotte Haynes (far right) at the company’s head office for a tour of the showroom and the design workshop – and to get a glimpse of the spring and autumn 20 collections. The team revealed how the fast fashion womenswear brand continues its drive towards “accessibly sustainable” clothing.

  • Birkenstock UK managing director Mark Clarkson and Drapers’ Samantha Warrington

    Carnaby comfort zone: Birkenstock cut the ribbon on its new store in London’s Carnaby Street last week, and Drapers joined the crowds raising a glass (lychee mojitos and basil gimlets) or two to celebrate. In the heart of the bustling tourist and shopping district, the store is a haven of comfort, and stocks Birkies for men, women and children, as well as the brand’s natural skincare line. Birkenstock UK managing director Mark Clarkson showed Drapers’ Samantha Warrington around the bijou two-storey shop.

  • Scamp&dude(51of77)

    A very British festival: John Lewis hosted “Scamp & Dude Fest” on the roof of its Oxford Street flagship last week, to mark the kidswear brand’s launch in a selection of its stores. The rain was not enough to put off guests, who were invited to bring their children to take part in the craft activities, face painting and live music. Scamp & Dude founder, Jo Tutchener-Sharp, talked Drapers’ Kirsty McGregor through the latest collection.

  • Edinburgh St James

    Edinburgh excitement: Amid the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Drapers got a behind the scenes look at the Scottish capital's upcoming retail destination Edinburgh St James. Donning hard hat and high-vis jacket, reporter Grace Whelan joined the team from developer Nuveen on a tour of the multi-use retail, leisure and residential development scheduled to open in October 2020.

  • Mac Ferrari, Bikestormz founder

    Fashion for good: US sock brand Stance hosted the launch event of photographer Adam Corbett’s BikeStormz exhibition. Held at the retailer’s store in London’s Covent Garden, the the display tells the history of BikeStormz, which was founded in 2015 by Mac Ferrari (pictured) and protests against youth violence.

  • Culthread at Bare Fashion, Old Truman Brewery

    Sustainable pop-up: To spotlight its autumn 19 vegan jackets, sustainable brand Culthread held a one-day pop-up at the Old Truman Brewery in east London as part of the vegan fashion show Bare Fashion. Culthread is committed to creating products free from all animal-derived products, and its coats are hand crafted from British waxed cotton and fake fur, while the Thermore is made from 100% recycled plastic. Guests soaked up the atmosphere while sampling vegan canapes and cocktails, and listening to live music.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.