Off the Record: Pitti Uomo, a Soccer Aid makeover and fashion launch

21 June 2019 By

Pitti1

Pitti: Team Drapers joined the menswear sector at the annual Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence, Italy (see p34). Fashion and features writer Harriet Brown (right) and reporter Grace Whelan (left) caught up with Pitti regular Nigel Cabourn at the stand of Henri Lloyd – the latest brand to collaborate with the British designer. Elsewhere, the team took in the views with shirt brand Eton at a rooftop party in the centre of the city.

  • Pitti1

  • Mark wright soccer aid

    Matalan's match: Value retailer Matalan supported Unicef 2019 by teaming up with the annual football fundraiser event Soccer Aid. All the players, including reality TV star Mark Wright (pictured), athlete Sir Mo Farah and singer Niall Horan were decked out in Matalan’s suiting range Taylor & Wright before and after Sunday’s match. All money raised will be donated to Unicef to help protect children around the world.

  • Caroline rush, riz ahmed and ben cobb photographer darren gerrish

    Diverse dining: To celebrate the creative diversity at last week's London Fashion Week Men’s (see p30), (from left) Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council; actor Riz Ahmed; and Ben Cobb, editor-in-chief of Another Man (pictured), hosted a private dinner at the Moët Summer House pop-up in London’s St James’. Guests included British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful OBE, model David Gandy and Oliver Spencer, founder of the eponymous fashion brand.

  • Dmb liberty london collection launch045

    Ladies of Liberty: London department store Liberty unveiled its first-ever ready-to-wear own-brand line last week at an exclusive fashion show. Gathered on the store's fourth floor, guests got a glimpse of the 45-piece collection, which includes dresses, skirts, jackets, shirts, robes and knitwear. It was designed by Holly Marler, the retailer's newly appointed head of design, who drew inspiration from female surrealist artists from the 1930s and reimagined Liberty’s archive of prints.

  • Designer robert cavalli with new york socialite, inga rubenstein

    Cavalli classic: Robert Cavalli, son of designer Roberto Cavalli, debuted his new fashion label Triple RRR during trade show Pitti Uomo (see p34 for more). It took place at a private family residence in Florence, where guests got a first look at the spring 20 collection over an afternoon "brunch". Attendees included New York socialite Inga Rubenstein (pictured with Cavalli) and fellow Italian fashion designer Romina Caponi. It followed with an after party at another Cavalli family residence.

  • Vogue1

    … And breathe: Vogue hosted its inaugural Weekend of Wellness in partnership with Westfield London in White City on 14-16 June, offering Londoners the chance to unwind from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Completely free, it offered a range of beauty, food and fitness events, including a wellness bar, fitness and yoga classes, meditation area, and one-to-one sessions with the British Vogue team.

  • Pride brian bickell and alison camps

    Pride pop-up: Shopping destination Seven Dials in London's Covent Garden is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pride with the launch of its third annual Pride pop-up store. The shop at 53a Neal Street is run in partnership with Pride in London and will offer a range of clothing, flags and badges that are designed “for every community”. It will also welcome organisations to host events ranging from mental health talks to body painting. The shop was officially opened by Shaftesbury chief executive Brian Bickell and Alison Camps, Pride in London co-chair (pictured).

Find out what's been happening on fashion's social scene this week.

 

 

 

 

