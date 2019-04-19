Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: shop launches, rooftop parties and sustainable fashion

19 April 2019 By Katie Imms

Gw at cherry moon party brighter

Chelsea Cherry: Drapers’ Grace Whelan joined The Cherry Moon co-founder Elisha Carter at the launch of the etailer's first bricks-and-mortar store. On King’s Road in Chelsea, the new shop showcases emerging and independent brands and will also double as an event space with in-store bar area. Carter founded the ecommerce platform in 2018 with Jevz Nair to bring independent international brands to the UK.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week. 

 

 

