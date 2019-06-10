Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: Star students, supermarket style and a pop-up party

10 June 2019

Gfw sainsburys

Tu’s top talent: Last week, Sainsbury’s Tu celebrated the launch of its Menswear Graduate Fashion Week collection designed by GFW scholarship winner Molly Hopwood (right, with Drapers’ Harriet Brown and Anna Clarke, head of design at Tu). Focused on denim, the range also features tropical print T-shirts and shirting. Hopwood’s collection focuses on sustainability, and uses Better Cotton Initiative cotton and recycled fibres throughout.

  • Kirsty

    Grand ambitions: Drapers' Kirsty McGregor (right) joined Mothercare CEO and Graduate Fashion Week chair Mark Newton-Jones at the annual celebration of the fashion industry’s up-and-coming talent. The best of the bunch revealedtheir final collections to an audience that also included womenswear designer Richard Quinn, and former Burberry president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey. Guests sipped sparkling wine and gin cocktails at the pre-show reception, before being wowed by the winning collections – see p20 for more.

  • Emily sutherland 2

    Best foot forward: Earlier this month, Drapers’ Emily Sutherland headed to Birkenstock’s factory in Gorlitz, Germany, to learn more about how the footwear brand produces its signature sandals. She also donned some safety gear to have a go at making her own personalised pair.

  • Nicce katie eary

    A night with Nicce: Streetwear brand Nicce celebrated the launch of its spring 20 collection in style last week, hosting “Niccefest” at its headquarters in east London. Amid a taco truck, live DJ and festival vibes, the brand relaunched its womenswear collection, spearheaded by British designer Katie Eary. Nicce also show off its premium menswear White Label collection.

  • Paul alger

    MBE recognition: Paul Alger, director of international business at the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT), has been made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to exports and fashion. The award comes after 30 years at UKFT, during which time Alger has worked with “thousands” of small and large businesses and is praised for his “incredibly generous and friendly approach”. He was also elected chairman of the Sponsors’ Alliance in 2018.

  • Klarna

    Klarna cool: Payment provider Klarna welcomed Drapers at the launch of its pop-up store in London’s Covent Garden last week. Reality TV stars Chloe Lewis (The Only Way is Essex) and Sophie Habboo (Made in Chelsea) also made an appearance. The shop ran from 5 to 12 June and featured brands such as Asos and Schuh. Klarna also held daily events such as styling sessions, beauty treatments, fitness classes and catwalk shows.

  • Kristina blahnik

    Girl power: Media organisation Fortune held its 2019 Most Powerful Women International summit at The Rosewood hotel in London's Holborn last week. The heads of brands including Manolo Blahnik and Anya Hindmarch were among the line-up of female “change makers”. Drapers heard from Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik (pictured), and Hindmarch, founder of her eponymous accessories brand, on how they stay relevant in today’s ever-changing fashion industry.

  • Johnstons of elgin

    Woolly win: Cashmere and woollen manufacturer Johnstons of Elgin was named Exemplary Employer of Choice at human resources awards The Cheries. Hosted by BBC One presenter Jason Mohammad, the ceremony took place at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, where the family-run Scottish business was praised for its “dedication and expertise”. It currently employs more than 300 people across its five UK stores and five global showrooms. Johnstons of Elgin CEO Simon Cotton (left) accepted the award, alongside its HR director, Willie Wood.

  • Cordwainers

    Future of footwear: The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers celebrated this year’s National Footwear Student of the Year competition winners in a ceremony at the Clothworkers’ Hall in London last Thursday. London College of Fashion student Meta Cunder (right, with keynote speaker, footwear designer Helen Kirkum, and Cordwainers Master Jonathan Hooper) was awarded first place, followed by Dimitri Gabellier from De Montfort College and Emily Hill of London College of Fashion.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

