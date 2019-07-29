Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: summer parties, celeb sightings and long service recognition

29 July 2019 By

1h4a2007

Getting it rightl: Last week, on the first day of menswear trade show Jacket Required, Drapers’ Graeme Moran hosted a panel discussing sustainability and “doing business the right way”, which looked at brands' ecological efforts. Moran (left) was joined by Fredrik Ekstrom, creative director of Tretorn, Anabel Dueñas, head of design and production Le Frik, and Adrian Gunn-Wilson, sales and marketing director at Howies.

  • Whispering smith

    Summer nights: Drapers' Katie Imms (left) and Emily Sutherland (right) joined Rohina Kumar, creative director of Whispering Smith, at Shoreditch’s Curtain Hotel to celebrate the summer collection from the supplier’s Brave Soul brand. Guests survived the summer heatwave by sipping cocktails and enjoyed US comfort food from resident American-style diner Red Rooster.

  • Harriet

    Laurèl love: Drapers joined German womenswear brand Laurèl for a preview of its spring 20 collection. Highlights from the new range include a hot pink coat (previously featured on the cover of Drapers), and a pastel yellow and green skirt and blouse co-ord. Elisabeth Schwaiger, head of design (left) talked Drapers’ Harriet Brown (right) through the collection.

  • Gabrielle urquhart sian gabbidon leigh anne pinnock @ pure london jul19

    Mixing talents: Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock (of the band Little Mix, pictured right) was spotted working at trade show Pure London, where she was launching her swimwear brand In a Seashell alongside her co-founder and friend, Gabrielle Urquhart (left). The collection aims to “offer something for every woman” and empower them to “embrace their race, shape and body type”. They were joined by Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon, who was promoting her own brand, Sian Marie.

  • Mrporter

    Male mentality: Luxury etailer Mr Porter has launched its Mr Porter Health in Mind campaign, focusing on “key issues” facing the modern man. Alongside its global charity partner Movember, the brand will spotlight men’s mental and physical health through a monthly content series and fundraiser initiative, and will include health and wellness tips from fashion insiders, such as designers Jerry Lorenzo and Kerby Jean-Raymond (pictured).

  • Sophia webster

    Doctor Webster: British shoe and accessories designer Sophia Webster – founder of her eponymous brand – has been awarded an honorary doctorate in design from De Montford University (DMU), for her efforts mentoring DMU footwear designers over the years. The doctorate praises her “outstanding” contribution to the intellectual, cultural and economic life of the nation.

  • (l r) teresa tryhorn, sally norris, rodney trigger and lily mundy

    Gloving geniuses: Heritage glove maker Dents has recognised the long-standing careers of four of its employees (from left), , Teresa Tryhorne, Sally Norris, Rodney Trigger and Lily Mundy, who between them have 200 years’ gloving experience. The presentation ceremony was held at Dents’ Warminster headquarters, and was attended by Rodney Jagelman, master of the Worshipful Company of Glovers, Royal Warrant Holders’ Association president Tony Wheeler and its CEO, Richard Peck.

  • Klarna josh newis smith

    Smoooth talking: Payments provider Klarna held a panel discussion (from left) Hello! deputy editor Jill Wanless, Glamour UK celebrity and entertainment editor Josh Newis Smith and Beauty Bay's Holly Stewart, TV and radio presenter Gemma Cairney and more in Manchester last week, as part of its Smoooth Sessions panel discussion series.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

