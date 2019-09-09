Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record with Flannels, Palones and Harrods

9 September 2019 By

Flannels flagship

Fab Flannels: Before its grand opening last week, Drapers got a sneak peak a Sports Direct’s £10m Flannels flagship on London’s Oxford Street. Deputy editor Jill Geoghegan (right) and reporter Grace Whelan (left) joined Flannels' head of brand Carl Tallents (centre) at the 18,000 sq ft four-storey luxury destination.

    VI-Palones: The Drapers team joined UK supplier Carmel Clothing for the launch of its own brand, Palones. The limited edition luxury womenswear collection, designed by Kimmi Kim (pictured right with Drapers’ editor Kirsty McGregor) was presented in Covent Garden’s Unit 6 space. Guests sipped custom cocktails and donned Palones coats for the glitter-decorated photo booth.

    All hail Harrods: Over in Knightsbridge, Drapers’ Graeme Moran (left) joined Harrods to welcome the luxury department store’s new fashion and buying director Lydia King (right), who joined the business last week after 13 years at Selfridges. The dinner party, held in a secret bar within the store, included a poetry reading on the meaning of elegance and a Harrods version of after-dinner pass the parcel.

    Bonjour mon Ami: Last week, French menswear brand Ami held a party at its Duke Street store in London – its first outside of France – to celebrate to the official launch of its debut womenswear collection. Creative director and founder Alexandre Mattiussi (left) and CEO Nicolas Santi-Weil (right) treated guests to a preview of the range alongside a performance by British musician Ama Lou (centre).

    M&S hits Marylebone: The Marks & Spencer branding was difficult to miss at One Marylebone in London last week, where the retailer unveiled its autumn 19 womenswear and lingerie collections. Drapers caught up with lingerie director Laura Charles, clothing and home marketing director Nathan Ansell, and head of lingerie design Soozie Jenkinson at the event.

    Marks & Spencer lingerie director Laura Charles, clothing and home marketing director Nathan Ansell, and head of lingerie design Soozie Jenkinson.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

