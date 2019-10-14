Off the Record with Fred Perry, Fenwick and Belstaff

Footwear’s finest
The winners of this year’s Footwear Friends annual awards were announced on 9 October at The Crypt on the Green at London’s Clerkenwell Green. Directors of Ottowin, Lucy Lloyd and Oliver Cross (second and third left), won the £5000 prize for The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers Award for Innovation. The £2,500 Micro-Pak Limited Award was presented to Mon Fred managing director Fred Scheckter (right), while Matthew Taylor, managing director of Auxiliary, (left) picked up a year’s free membership to The British Footwear Association for the BFA award. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists!
