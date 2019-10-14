Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record with Fred Perry, Fenwick and Belstaff

14 October 2019 By

Footwear friends awards winners 2019

Footwear’s finest: The winners of this year’s Footwear Friends annual awards were announced on 9 October at The Crypt on the Green at London’s Clerkenwell Green. Directors of Ottowin, Lucy Lloyd and Oliver Cross (second and third left), won the £5000 prize for The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers Award for Innovation. The £2,500 Micro-Pak Limited Award was presented to Mon Fred managing director Fred Scheckter (right), while Matthew Taylor, managing director of Auxiliary, (left) picked up a year’s free membership to The British Footwear Association for the BFA award. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists!

  • Entrepreneur meg matthews, simon blake of mental health first aid england, michelle morgan, pjoys and emma mainoo, surviving sundays,samantha warrington

    Fenwick thoughts: Fenwick’s Bond Street store drew attention to World Mental Health Day last week by hosting a panel talk with (from left) entrepreneur Meg Matthews; Simon Blake of Mental Health First Aid England; Michelle Morgan, founder of pyjama brand Pjoys; and Emma Mainoo, creator of wellness blogsite Surviving Sundays, who were joined by Drapers’ Samantha Warrington. Morgan founded Pjoys after suffering executive burnout, and started the British Fashion Council-supported “Wear Your PJs” campaign to encourage people to talk about mental health issues. Earlier in the day, she recorded a podcast with entrepreneur Guy Tolhurst in the windows of Fenwick, Pjoys’ first stockist.

  • Mz0a6671 2019101074345063

    Opening night: To mark the opening of its relocated London flagship, British brand Belstaff held a party at its new Regent Street address last week. The guestlist included singer Professor Green (pictured), actor Reggie Yates and model Paul Sculfor, who were treated to an array of British-inspired cocktails and canapes. In the background, DJs James Massiah, Norman Jay and Simone Marie spun the decks.

  • Dmb bfcpop up 011

    BFC at Bicester: The British Fashion Council hosted a lunch at outlet retailer Bicester Village to celebrate the opening of its second-ever pop-up there. Guests included model Abbey Clancy and influencers Victoria Magrath (In the Frow) and Suzie Bonaldi (Hello October). The pop-up showcases 30 British designers and aims to provide a “platform for exposure to fledging designers”. The 2019 line-up includes Sophia Webster, Mary Katrantzou and Phoebe English.

  • Fred perry

    Camden Cool: Fred Perry celebrated the opening of its new Camden store last week, where guests sipped cocktails to the DJ sets of Daddy G and Taylor Skye. The new store will offer a selection of Fred Perry’s men’s and women’s sports and streetwear. It is the company’s sixth store in the capital.

  • 2019 10 09 social libertylogo 20retouched

    Liberty in Lego: Liberty London has unveiled a 3-metre-long replica of its newly designed store made entirely from Lego. The restoration work is due to begin in the new year, and the structure gives customers a first-hand look at both the interior and exterior, and comprises more than 105,000 bricks. It was designed by Lego artist Jessica Farrell with the assistance of long-serving Liberty employee Harjit Shukla.

  • Shot 004 0076

    The Lowe down: Mother and daughter Daisy and Pearl Lowe have teamed up with British accessories brand Radley to launch “The Lowe Edit” in time for Christmas. It features a range of party pieces and handbags, from crocodile-textured tote bags to a sequin clutch, and is designed to “empower every woman to feel glamorous, indulged and beautiful”. The Lowes are the first family to join the “Radley Spirit” campaign.

  • Tia lineker oh polly charity month

    Oh charity: Fashion etailer Oh Polly raised more than £3,000 for charities across the world last month, as part of its “September Charity Month” initiative. It partnered with fashion influencers including Emily Shak, Sarah Ashcroft and Tia Lineker (pictured), to donate 15% to a charity of their choice for every purchase made using their respective promo codes. Charities included Mind, the British Heart Foundation, Make-A-Wish and the Rainforest Alliance.

Footwear’s finest

