Off the Record with Harpenne, Pink Shirtmaker and Raeburn

16 September 2019 By

Img 4920

Harpenne heads out: Drapers joined the team from River Island Holdings' new brand Harpenne, including managing director Fiona Lambert (second from right), at a breakfast to celebrate the brand’s launch last week. Held at all-female private members' club AllBright in Mayfair, guests had the chance to browse the collection and enjoy a selection of pastries.

  • Img 4920

    Harpenne heads out: Drapers joined the team from River Island Holdings' new brand Harpenne, including managing director Fiona Lambert (second from right), at a breakfast to celebrate the brand’s launch last week. Held at all-female private members' club AllBright in Mayfair, guests had the chance to browse the collection and enjoy a selection of pastries.

  • 20190911 emap drapers indy 2019 113

    Industry support: Guests at the Drapers Independents Awards last week raised more than £2,000 for our charity partner, the Fashion and Textile Children’s Trust, to support its work in the fashion retail community. Director Anna Pangbourne (pictured) said this year the trust expects to award grants totalling £400,000 to help around 700 children in families who work in the industry – from the shop floor to garment manufacturer – but are experiencing hardship. Thank you to all those who gave so generously. See overleaf for all the winners and guests.

  • Lfw

    Accessible fashion: Fashion Week opened in London last Friday, and for the first time was open to the public. Drapers editor Kirsty McGregor (left) joined British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush as the September 2019 edition kicked off at 180 The Strand. The venue will host the BFC’s debut Positive Fashion exhibition, which champions progressive designers tackling sustainability and ethics.

  • Emily

    Crafty thinking: Drapers’ Emily Sutherland (pictured left) headed to Selfridges to check out the luxury department store’s partnership with social reselling app Depop. She was treated to a session on how to make clothes with self-taught designer and Depop top seller, Sam Nowell (right). Nowell, whose designs are being sold at Selfridges, transforms unwanted items – such as towels or dust bags – into one of-a-kind garments.

  • John legend westfield les quatre temps (2)

    A Legendary opening: To celebrate the newly branded shopping centre Westfield Les Quatre Temps in Paris, US singer John Legend treated shoppers to a live performance. He belted out chart hits such as All of Me and Ordinary People, while onlookers took advantage of the new services on offer, including special offers and giveaways, click and collect, and tax-refund kiosks. This is the first of 10 centres to undergo the refurbishment across France, Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic.

  • 190829 raeburn newburgh st 0005

    Raeburn launch: Raeburn’s first retail store in central London flung open its doors last week at 3 Newburgh Street in Carnaby. It will become Raeburn’s primary retail space in the capital and will remain open until February 2020, with the possibility of being permanent. Guests joined founder Christopher Raeburn for a private launch party on Thursday evening.

  • Pink shirtmaker

    Not so shirty: Pink Shirtmaker has named actor Matthew Goode (of TV shows The Crown and Downton Abbey) as its latest brand ambassador. To mark the news, the British label has launched a short, humorous film of Goode sporting its autumn 19 collection. He also fronts the company’s upcoming ready-to-wear and bespoke service campaigns.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

