Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Off the Record with In the Style, Stitch Fix and Debenhams

7 October 2019 By

Drapers Awards 2019 judging

Expert panel: Drapers welcomed our esteemed judging panel for the Drapers Awards 2019 at our Shoreditch headquarters last week, where they debated and cogitated it to decide this year’s winners. Our judges include Ben Banks, director of Four Marketing; Kantar Consulting principal analyst Anusha Couttigane; Maurice Helfgott, director of Amery Capital; White Stuff chairman Debbie Hewitt; Richard Hyman, founder of Richard Talks Retail; global retail adviser Andrew Jennings; June Lawlor, independent business consultant; UKFT chairman Nigel Lugg; and Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG.

1/8

Hide caption

  • Drapers Awards 2019 judging

    Expert panel: Drapers welcomed our esteemed judging panel for the Drapers Awards 2019 at our Shoreditch headquarters last week, where they debated and cogitated it to decide this year’s winners. Our judges include Ben Banks, director of Four Marketing; Kantar Consulting principal analyst Anusha Couttigane; Maurice Helfgott, director of Amery Capital; White Stuff chairman Debbie Hewitt; Richard Hyman, founder of Richard Talks Retail; global retail adviser Andrew Jennings; June Lawlor, independent business consultant; UKFT chairman Nigel Lugg; and Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG.

  • Debenhams menswear rotate

    Debenhams's designs: Drapers joined the Debenhams menswear team at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel in Bloomsbury last week for a preview of the autumn 19 in-house collections. Trading director Andrew Lepp (right), director of buying Ross Wilson (second from right) and head of design Marcus Rigg (left) gave a tour of the six relaunched collections and its new casual workwear collection: 1778.

  • Stitch Fix UK brand launch

    Coffee fix: Drapers’ Katie Imms (left) and Isabella Fish (right) joined Stitch Fix UK’s vice-president of product and trading, Rachel Stack (centre), to celebrate the launch of the online personal styling service’s new in-house womenswear brands Mauvette and Editor’s Cut) and menswear labels 01.Algo, Fairlane & Sons, and A-Frame. Guests including Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Julius Cowdrey were treated to breakfast, buck’s fizz and coffee at Petersham Nurseries in Covent Garden.

  • Kirsty McGregor interviews Adam Frisby of In the style at Drapers Digital Festival screenshot

    Seen on screen: Drapers had a star turn in the BBC3 documentary following the fortunes of fast fashion etailer In The Style last week. Editor Kirsty McGregor was filmed interviewing In The Style CEO Adam Frisby during the Drapers Digital Festival, where he talked about his experience of starting the business.

  • Pjoys at Fenwicks

    Dare to wear pyjamas: Fenwick unveiled a window at its Bond Street store featuring luxury pyjama brand Pjoys in support of Mental Health Awareness Day this week. Pjoys launched its "Wear Your PJs” campaign last month at London Fashion Week, as part of the British Fashion Council’s Positive Fashion showrooms. The campaign calls on businesses, organisations and individuals to wear their PJs on 10 October, in a bid to encourage more conversations about mental health and mental illness.

  • Eva Longoria Victoria Beckham Sotheby's Andy Warhol

    A night with the Beckhams: Victoria Beckham teamed up with luxury auction house Sotheby’s to celebrate its 275th anniversary and the new Andy Warhol exhibition, which is being hosted at the fashion designer’s Dover Street flagship. The star-studded event was attended by celebrities, including husband David Beckham, model Erin O’Connor and actress Eva Longoria (pictured), who got a first glimpse at the 12 Warhol works on display.

  • Ider x H&M music

    Musical talent: As part of its on-going music partnership, H&M has collaborated with London-based band Ider, who will host an “intimate” gig exclusively for H&M members. Female "conscious pop" duo Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville are known for their lyrics about anxiety, mental health and the human condition. H&M Music aims to support independent music artists and rising talent.

  • Milton Keynes the Centre:MK

    Trading through the decades: Milton Keynes-based shopping destination Centre:MK celebrated its 40th anniversary last week. First opened by former prime minister Lady Thatcher in 1979, the centre hosted a series of events to mark the occasion, including catwalk shows, beauty demonstrations, panel talks, seminars and a fashion exhibition featuring retailers such as John Lewis, Monsoon and The White Company.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

Good growth: Luxury Italian brand Agnona marked its partnership with California-based not-for-profit organisation Creative Growth, which supports artists with special needs. Creative director Simon Holloway hosted an intimate dinner at London restaurant Spring alongside Mark Guiducci, editor in chief of Garage magazine, and welcomed guests including fashion designer Nicholas Kirkwood, and models Jess Cole and Issa Lish.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.