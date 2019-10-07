Off the Record with In the Style, Stitch Fix and Debenhams

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.
Good growth: Luxury Italian brand Agnona marked its partnership with California-based not-for-profit organisation Creative Growth, which supports artists with special needs. Creative director Simon Holloway hosted an intimate dinner at London restaurant Spring alongside Mark Guiducci, editor in chief of Garage magazine, and welcomed guests including fashion designer Nicholas Kirkwood, and models Jess Cole and Issa Lish.
