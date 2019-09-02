Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Off the record with Seasalt, Oasis and Boden

2 September 2019 By

Seasalt in Falmouth

Cream of Cornwall Drapers’ Harriet Brown ventured down to Cornwall this week to pay a visit to lifestyle brand Seasalt, whose offices are in the quaint seaside town of Falmouth. While the weather may have taken a typically British – and very rainy – turn, Drapers got an inside look at the business at its HQ and charming store in the town. Read the full interview in the magazine soon. Pictured: Helen Rowe, Seasalt’s head of communications, Drapers’ Harriet Brown and Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes

1/6

Hide caption

  • Seasalt in Falmouth

    Cream of Cornwall Drapers’ Harriet Brown ventured down to Cornwall this week to pay a visit to lifestyle brand Seasalt, whose offices are in the quaint seaside town of Falmouth. While the weather may have taken a typically British – and very rainy – turn, Drapers got an inside look at the business at its HQ and charming store in the town. Read the full interview in the magazine soon. Pictured: Helen Rowe, Seasalt’s head of communications, Drapers’ Harriet Brown and Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes

  • Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings, Oasis, Frankie Bridge, The Saturdays

    Frankie goes to Hollingsworth: Last week, Drapers’ Isabella Fish (left) enjoyed a three-course dinner and drinks at the Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings in London’s Clerkenwell while viewing pieces from Oasis’s autumn 19 collection, curated by former The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge (right). Key pieces include leopard print skirts, chunky knits and knee-high boots.

  • Lauren laverne2
  • Just Consultancies

    Just party: Before summer comes to a close, young fashion agency Just Consultancies gathered its London and Manchester-based teams, and Accent Accessories, at Withington (Manchester) for one final summer bash. Employees were treated to a day of team bonding in the sunshine, which included inflatable fun and a friendly dose of team rivalry.

  • Leather Inside Out

    Fashion for good: Leather Inside Out – a new charity helping ex-offenders reintegrate into society through the fashion industry – has launched a creative and educational programme for reforming prisoners in partnership with London-based leather goods brand Anat Nicole. Their first collection, “Design for Life”, is currently being made in collaboration with Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, and the handbags, belts and bangles will debut during London Fashion Week spring 20.

  • Cc

    Next tot models: Footwear retailer Charles Clinkard has crowned an 18-month-old and a 16-month-old baby as the winners of its modelling competition for youngsters. They will now feature in all advertising and in-store promotions for the company’s “first shoe” range, and receive free shoes for a year.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.