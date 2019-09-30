Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record with Yoox Net-a-Porter, M&S and Fenty

30 September 2019 By

Kirsty otr

A superfast supper: Fashion retail recruitment consultancy HGA Group hosted a dinner in London last week, where guests heard from Sophie Devonshire, author of business management book Superfast: Lead at Speed, and discussed how to cope with the fast pace of change in the fashion retail industry. Drapers’ Kirsty McGregor (middle) is pictured with HGA founder Harveen Gill (right) and joint managing director Sue Webster.

    A superfast supper: Fashion retail recruitment consultancy HGA Group hosted a dinner in London last week, where guests heard from Sophie Devonshire, author of business management book Superfast: Lead at Speed, and discussed how to cope with the fast pace of change in the fashion retail industry. Drapers' Kirsty McGregor (middle) is pictured with HGA founder Harveen Gill (right) and joint managing director Sue Webster.

  • Amfar image 1 getty images credit

    An Italian honour: Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter, was crowned the Award of Courage at this year’s Amfar Gala Milano, hosted by Carine Roitfeld, author and former editor of Vogue Paris. Marchetti was recognised for his “profound commitment to important issues” and being “an extraordinarily talented and innovative businessman.” The 2019 annual gala for charity Amfar raised more than €1.3m (£bn) for people with HIV.

  • Curated makers

    Small business gets big: Marks & Spencer has teamed up with Curated Makers – a Liverpool-based company that helps to put local independents on the map – to host more than 40 independent businesses in its Church Street store in the city. From artists to jewellers to Liverpudlian souvenir-makers, each will be offered a one-day residency, where they will get the chance to show their products to M&S customers.

  • Fenty gl

    Fenty out in force: Fashion brand Fenty, owned by singer Rihanna and LVMH, has taken over Paris department store Galeries Lafayette until 12 October. The partnership displays the brand’s signature pieces, including a denim corset dress and white T-shirt, as well as a curation of its latest collection, Release 9-19. It also boasts a Fenty customised stairwell and bar.

  • 190403 loyle courma guy 055

    Urban greening: Timberland has partnered with musician Loyle Carner and the National Park City Foundation to kick off its global “Nature Needs Heroes” campaign. Designed to promote “positive change” for local communities and the environment, in the first phase Timberland will transform three urban spaces in Croydon, south London, into “green community hubs”. Carner has met with local residents for ideas for the project.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

