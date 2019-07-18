Online clothing sales hit year-to-date high

Online clothing sales increased by 15.7% year on year last month- the highest growth in 2019 so far.

It comes after strong growth in menswear, up 31.2%, and a positive result for womenswear, up 3.3% compared to June 2018.

According to the latest IMRG Capgemini eRetail Sales Index, clothing was the “stand out” category in terms of sales growth last month.

Andy Mulcahy, strategy and insight director at IMRG, warned: “Discounting was heavy (in June) so the margins achieved may not be high – online clothing sales were up +15.7%, but the average basket value was down 25%. That doesn’t suggest shopper confidence is very high.”

That said, total online retail sales increased by 8.5% year on year - its strongest growth this year.

IMRG and Capgemini said this was due to excellent weather and the start of the Sale season.

Mulcahy added: “End-of-season sales campaigns are now in full swing. The key for retailers is whether they can come out of discounting and maintain a reasonable level of sales growth before we get too close to the Black Friday period.

“Otherwise we may be in for another difficult peak where the rates of discount are wider and deeper than many retailers would like.”

Capgemini principal consultant Bhavesh Unadkat said: “June had a positive sales performance this month, however it is to be considered with a note of caution; consumer confidence is down 25% versus last year.”