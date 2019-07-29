Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Online sales growth reaches record low

29 July 2019By

Full screen3082164 static ads 1000x600 online stores

Online retail sales registered their lowest-ever growth in the first half of 2019, up just 5.4% year on year, compared with a 16.9% rise in the first six months of 2018.

The latest IMRG Capgemini eRetail Sales Index blames the slow-down on a combination of low consumer confidence, decline in non-essential spending, Brexit uncertainty and heavy discounting. Clothing was one of just three categories to record a positive online sales increase in the first half – up 7.3% year on year.

The sector also performed “substantially better” in the second quarter compared with the first. Sales were up 11.2% year on year in the three months to 30 June. The index puts this down to the hot weather and early summer sales.

Online clothing sales increased by 15.7% year on year in June – the highest growth in 2019 so far.

Health and beauty, and home and garden also fared well in the first half, but online sales of lingerie fell by 8.9% year on year.

Bhavesh Unadkat, principal consultant at Capgemini, warned: “If this year continues to mirror performance of last year, we can hope for a stronger second half. However, with Brexit happening before peak period and still uncertainty around what it will bring, we cannot know whether the index will recover.

“Caution and volatility within the market remain for the foreseeable.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Brexit flags for web

    Brexit concerns hit all-time high

    15 April 2019

    Concerns over Brexit among chief financial officers have reached the highest level since the European Union referendum in 2016, new research has found.

  • Cafer Mahiroglu, Select owner

    Select files for second CVA

    28 May 2019

    The administrator for Genus UK, which owns fashion chain Select, has filed proposals for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which could result in several redundancies at the retailer if approved. 

  • Primark Birmingham

    Profit jumps at Primark

    24 April 2019

    Primark’s adjusted operating profit grew by 25% year on year to £426m for the 24 weeks to 2 March, driven by a weaker US dollar, better buying, tight stock management and reduced markdowns.

  • 3011548 mobile shopping

    Online retail sales growth reaches 20-year low

    20 June 2019

    Online retail sales growth hit rock bottom last month, recording its smallest year-on-year growth in 19 year. It was just 1.9% higher than in May 2018, the latest IMRG Capgemini eRetail Sales Index shows

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.