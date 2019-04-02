Orchard Street names new retail asset manager

Commercial property investment manager Orchard Street has appointed Paul Nicholson as its new asset manager.
Working across Orchard Street’s retail portfolio, Nicholson will be responsible for implementing business plans, managing tenants and driving income performance.
He joins after 11 years at Savills estate agent and has spent most of his career specialising in the retail sector.
Fergus Egan, Orchard Street associate, said: “Paul joins with a wealth of relevant real estate experience and strong expertise of the UK retail market in particular, which will prove especially valuable in the current investment and leasing landscape as we implement creative strategies to continue to drive the value of our portfolio.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.