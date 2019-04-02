Orchard Street names new retail asset manager

Commercial property investment manager Orchard Street has appointed Paul Nicholson as its new asset manager.

Working across Orchard Street’s retail portfolio, Nicholson will be responsible for implementing business plans, managing tenants and driving income performance.

He joins after 11 years at Savills estate agent and has spent most of his career specialising in the retail sector.

Fergus Egan, Orchard Street associate, said: “Paul joins with a wealth of relevant real estate experience and strong expertise of the UK retail market in particular, which will prove especially valuable in the current investment and leasing landscape as we implement creative strategies to continue to drive the value of our portfolio.”