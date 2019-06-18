Own-brand boosts sales at John Lewis

Fashion was the best performing category at John Lewis last week, as sales rose by 7.6% year on year.
Its own fashion brands performed “particularly well” – up 7.1% year on year. Sales of its new-season Kin products grew by 47%.
Total sales were up 3.8% compared with the same week last year, despite a 1.3% drop across electricals and home technology.
Home sales were up 4% year on year.
Last week was John Lewis’s “biggest ever” Father’s Day week for customers purchasing gift cards, sales of which rose 24% year on year.
