Own-brand boosts sales at John Lewis

18 June 2019By

Full screenKin by john lewis2

Fashion was the best performing category at John Lewis last week, as sales rose by 7.6% year on year.

Its own fashion brands performed “particularly well” – up 7.1% year on year. Sales of its new-season Kin products  grew by 47%.

Total sales were up 3.8% compared with the same week last year, despite a 1.3% drop across electricals and home technology.

Home sales were up 4% year on year.

Last week was John Lewis’s “biggest ever” Father’s Day week for customers purchasing gift cards, sales of which rose 24% year on year.

