Own-brand fashion boosts sales at John Lewis

16 July 2019By

John Lewis had a 7.2% uplift in total fashion sales for the week ended 13 July, as sales of its own-brand labels jumped 6.6% year-on-year.

Director of shop trade Maggie Porteous said John Lewis shops had a “particularly good week,” and benefited from customers shopping summer clearance offers.

Total sales were up 1.3% compared to the same week in 2018.

 

