Own-brand menswear bolsters John Lewis sales

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners were up 7.6% year on year for the week to 29 June, driven by own-brand formal menswear sales.
Own-brand menswear sales were up 12%, and sales of formal blazers and smart jackets were up 85% year on year.
As previously reported by Drapers, John Lewis will relaunch its own-brand menswear in September.
Total sales for the department store were up 4.1%, with clearance continuing to bolster sales.
Total sales for John Lewis Partnership, including Waitrose & Partners, remained almost identical to the previous year at £230.7m.
