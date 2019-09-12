Panorama relocates to former Bread & Butter venue

From January 2020, Berlin trade show Panorama is relocating to Templehof Airpot, the old venue for rival trade show Bread & Butter.

Bread & Butter was rescued from insolvency in June 2015 by Zalando, who relaunched the show as a direct-to-consumer event. However, the retailer confirmed in November, that the show would not continue for its 2019 edition. Panorama has now relocated to its Templehof Airport venue.

The upcoming edition will champion brands challenging the “establish structures” of retail, recognising that “the relevance of conventional trade fair formants…is being questioned”.

Premium denim trade show Selvedge Run will also relocate. Panorama acquired Selvedge Run last September, having worked together for the previous two seasons. The two shows will take place on 14-16 January.