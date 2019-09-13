Pantone reveals spring 20's top colours

The Pantone Color Institute has identified 12 top colour trends for spring 20 ahead of London Fashion Week, which kicks off today.

Blue is predicted to be a key trend, and three shades – Heritage Blue, Tanager Turquoise and Classic Blue – all make it on to the list. Other top colours were Fiery Red, Flame Orange, Beetroot Purple, dark green Storm, Yellow Iris, Rose Brown, Blossom, Blush Beauty and Bossa Nova.

The report also includes four core classic shades that can transcend seasons: neutral Cuban Sand, navy blue Blueberry, off-white Blanc de Blanc and dove grey Oyster Mushroom.

“The overall message from colours coming down the runway for spring 20 is determination and optimism,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute told Drapers. “This is highlighted with the first two colours in the red and orange family, which are very warm, exuberant and empowering. They are up next to balancing shades of blue.

“This is an unusal combination and suggests that for spring 20, there will be no formula, but instead just having fun with colours.”

She added: “Interestingly, the colour that dropped off is a strong yellow/green colour. But even though it might not be one of the top choices for the runway, I think we will still see it – it just won’t be the strongest.”