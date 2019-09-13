Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Pantone reveals spring 20's top colours

13 September 2019 By

18-1664 Fiery Red: Emanating heat and energy, dramatic and dynamic Fiery Red is impossible to ignore.

18-1664 Fiery Red: Emanating heat and energy, dramatic and dynamic Fiery Red is impossible to ignore.

  • 18-1664 Fiery Red: Emanating heat and energy, dramatic and dynamic Fiery Red is impossible to ignore.

  • 15-1157 Flame Orange: Linked to a radiant sunset, luminous Flame Orange positively glows.

  • 16-4127 Heritage Blue: A time-honored blue hue Heritage Blue speaks of tradition, dependability and continuity

  • 13-4720 Tanager Turquoise: Tanager Turquoise cools with its soothing presence.

  • 19-4052 Classic Blue: An expansive presence, Classic Blue is evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky opening a world of possibilities.

  • 18-2143 Beetroot Purple: A startling and shocking fuchsia tone, Beetroot Purple tempts the eye.

  • 19-5217 Storm: Storm captivates with its rich depth.

  • 11-0622 Yellow Iris: Eye catching Yellow Iris expresses positivity and optimism.

  • 18-1512 Rose Brown: Warm and grounded, the full- bodied Rose Brown enriches both mind and body.

  • 14-1513 Blossom: Blossom, a petal soft pink elicits an aura of romance.

  • 18-1547 Bossa Nova: Upbeat Bossa Nova, is a pulsing and suggestive red with an earthy brown undertone.

The Pantone Color Institute has identified 12 top colour trends for spring 20 ahead of London Fashion Week, which kicks off today. 

Blue is predicted to be a key trend, and three shades – Heritage Blue, Tanager Turquoise and Classic Blue – all make it on to the list. Other top colours were Fiery Red, Flame Orange, Beetroot Purple, dark green Storm, Yellow Iris, Rose Brown, Blossom, Blush Beauty and Bossa Nova. 

The report also includes four core classic shades that can transcend seasons: neutral Cuban Sand, navy blue Blueberry, off-white Blanc de Blanc and dove grey Oyster Mushroom. 

“The overall message from colours coming down the runway for spring 20 is determination and optimism,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute told Drapers. “This is highlighted with the first two colours in the red and orange family, which are very warm, exuberant and empowering. They are up next to balancing shades of blue.

“This is an unusal combination and suggests that for spring 20, there will be no formula, but instead just having fun with colours.”

She added: “Interestingly, the colour that dropped off is a strong yellow/green colour. But even though it might not be one of the top choices for the runway, I think we will still see it – it just won’t be the strongest.” 

 

 

 

 

 

 

