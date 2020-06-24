Paris Fashion Week to return in September

French fashion’s governing body, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), has confirmed that physical shows will resume from 28 September to 6 October.

The FHCM said Paris Fashion Week ”will comply for its implementation to the recommendations of public authorities”.

The event will run in a physical format that the organisation said will be combined with a digital platform.

The haute couture scheduled will go ahead digitally on 6-8 July, and the main men’s and women’s events will go digital on 9-13 July.

Brands taking part in September have not yet been confirmed. Dior, a mainstay of the Paris schedule, is showing its cruise collection in Italy behind closed doors on 22 July, with creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s close family and friends in attendance.

Fendi announced that it will open Milan Fashion Week on 22 September. The Italian label’s CEO, Serge Brunschwig, is reported to have said that it will be ”a physical event, with a limited number of guests and a digital component, the format of which is being defined”.

A spokesman for The British Fashion Council (BFC) told Drapers:

“London Fashion Week in September will be going ahead and we envisage it to be a hybrid of digital and physical – depending on whether designers would like to host catwalk shows or presentations. We are currently in conversation with the designers to understand what their plans are. An official announcement will be made early July to confirm the exact format.”

British brand Burberry said it will hold a physical presentation in the countryside: ”On 17 September, our spring/summer 2021 collection will come to life in the British outdoors. A live physical presentation that is open for all to experience digitally – opening up new spaces to our global community as we reconnect with the outside world and each other.”

Drapers has approached the FHCM, Burberry, Fendi and Dior for comment.