Parisian heritage tailor Cifonelli opens in London

Parisian bespoke and ready-to-wear tailor, Cifonelli, will open its first UK store in London this September.

Located at 16 Clifford Street, the 3,421 sq ft store includes a basement tailoring workshop. Upstairs wiill showcase Cifonelli Residence and ready-to-wear collections, with downstairs being the home of made-to-measure and bespoke.

Clifford Street will be Cifonell’s first UK store. The tailoring house was founded in 1880 by Giuseppe Cifonelli, and passed down the generations to his son Arturo and grandson Adriano. Today it is run by his great-grandson Lorenzo and cousin Massimo.

Lorenzo Cifonelli said: “Cifonelli has had a long and meaningful relationship with London, where we have been holding trunk shows and bespoke appointments for decades. Massimo and I are thrilled to finally open the doors of our Cifonelli residence in the heart of Mayfair, to the world.”