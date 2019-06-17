Pentland Brands takes action against modern slavery

Pentland Brands, owner of Speedo, Berghaus and Ellesse, has created an ethical trade app to educate its employees about responsible labour sourcing.

Designed to support people throughout its supply chain in spotting potential ethical trade issues, ‘Everyone’s Business’ includes information on the risks of modern slavery, human rights and labour standards for factory-facing employees.

Users can also share their concerns with Pentland Brands’ in-house corporate responsibility team and engage with its suppliers.

The app was developed in partnership with sustainability and corporate responsibility consultancy Carnstone Partner, and is available to all Pentland Brands employees that visit suppliers, as well as merchandisers, quality managers and buyers.

Head of corporate responsibility Sara Brennan said: “Everyone’s Business is unique because it facilitates a two-way conversation between [Pentland Brands] and our supply chains.

“We’re helping our colleagues to understand, identify and report ethical trade issues as they arise. It allows our colleagues to speak up if they have concerns and ultimately, it helps us continue to operate to high labour and human rights standards.”