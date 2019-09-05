Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Pepe Jeans appoints new CEO

5 September 2019By

Pepe Jeans has appointed former Calvin Klein executive Marcella Wartenbergh as its new chief executive officer. 

Wartenbergh will replace incumbent CEO, Carlos Ortega, and report directly to its board of directors. 

She joins from Calvin Klein, where she undertook the role of chief merchandising officer just four months ago. Previously she was group president of global licensing and strategic initiatives at the PVH owned brand, a role she held since 2018. 

 

 

 

