Phase Eight hires new global retail director

Phase Eight has appointed the former head of international retail at Superdry, Gail Finnegan, as its new global retail director.

Before joining Phase Eight, Finnegan was retail director EMEA at Michael Kors for three years from May 2016 and head of international retail at Superdry between 2014 and 2016.

She was also head of retail and store operations Europe at Forever 21 from 2010 to 2014.

Phase Eight is owned by The Foschini Group (TFG), which also owns Hobbs, Whistles, Damsel in a Dress and Studio 8.