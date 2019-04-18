Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Polo Ralph Lauren launches recycled plastic shirt

18 April 2019

Full screenRalph lauren earth polo

Polo Ralph Lauren has today launched an “Earth Polo” shirt made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and dyed through a process that uses zero water. 

Manufactured in Taiwan, each shirt is made from approximately 12 plastic bottles and is fully recyclable.

They come in styles for men and women in green, white, navy and light blue.

The move is part of the brand’s commitment to remove at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans by 2023. 

 

 

Readers' comments (1)

  • Mike Daly18 April 2019 8:00 am

    Great idea but think you have the numbers wrong on the amount of bottles it takes to make one shirt !

