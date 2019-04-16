Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Exclusive: Polo Ralph Lauren opens in Liverpool One

16 April 2019By

Full screenralph lauren 2

Polo Ralph Lauren has opened a 1,900 sq ft store in the Liverpool One shopping complex. 

The new store offers both women’s and men’s collections, and the opening builds on the brand’s targeted expansion across the UK and Europe.

Owned by real estate firm Grosvenor Europe, Liverpool One has more than 170 UK and international retailers, including Michael Kors, Zara, John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Ted Baker and Reiss.  

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.