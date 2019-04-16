Polo Ralph Lauren has opened a 1,900 sq ft store in the Liverpool One shopping complex.

The new store offers both women’s and men’s collections, and the opening builds on the brand’s targeted expansion across the UK and Europe.

Owned by real estate firm Grosvenor Europe, Liverpool One has more than 170 UK and international retailers, including Michael Kors, Zara, John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Ted Baker and Reiss.