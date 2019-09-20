Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Positive week for fashion sales

20 September 2019By

Total like-for-like fashion sales were up 2.6% year on year last week, despite a 1.4% drop in in-store sales.

Across all categories, like-for-like sales increased by 1.4% in the week to 15 September. Non-store sales jumped by 15.2%, while in-store sales fell 3.6%.

The latest BDO sales tracker showed a 1.1% drop in overall footfall – high street footfall fell by 1.8% and shopping centres by 2.1%. Retail parks, however, recorded a 1.7% increase in shopper numbers. 

