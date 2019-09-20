Positive week for fashion sales

Total like-for-like fashion sales were up 2.6% year on year last week, despite a 1.4% drop in in-store sales.
Across all categories, like-for-like sales increased by 1.4% in the week to 15 September. Non-store sales jumped by 15.2%, while in-store sales fell 3.6%.
The latest BDO sales tracker showed a 1.1% drop in overall footfall – high street footfall fell by 1.8% and shopping centres by 2.1%. Retail parks, however, recorded a 1.7% increase in shopper numbers.
