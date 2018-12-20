Post-Brexit immigration rules revealed

Skilled workers will have to enter the UK on temporary visas post-Brexit under proposals in a new immigration white paper.
Home secretary Sajid Javid has announced proposals for immigration after the UK leaves the European Union next year whereby skilled workers will be required to apply for 12-month visas that will provide access to the labour market but no benefits.
Workers under these visas will not be able to bring family members with them or settle in the UK, and will have a 12-month “cooling off” period after expiry.
The white paper proposals place no limit on the number of international students entering the UK, and extend the time they can stay after they complete their studies. If accepted, those who have studied for a bachelor’s or master’s degree will be granted six months to find employment. Those who have completed a PhD will be given 12 months.
Javid said: “Today’s proposals are the biggest change to our immigration system in a generation.We are taking a skills-based approach to ensure we can attract the brightest and best migrants to the UK. These measures will boost our economy and benefit the British people.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (2)
Simon Cook20 December 2018 9:05 am
Total common sense
I have a number of multi nationality staff members and they all believed this to be the most positive ruling they have heard.
They know 1st hand the abuse our system is under by in there words free loaders who have never and have no intention of contributed to the system.
International quality hard working skilled staff that are a positive to this nation are very welcome
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Anonymous20 December 2018 12:45 pm
Simon - what about industries/services that require low skill international workers?
Will these jobs all of a sudden be more attractive to UK workers overnight?
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment