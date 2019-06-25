Première Vision to take over mentorship programme

TexSelect, the UK-wide textile mentorship programme, will be taken over by sourcing event owner Première Vision Group, following its voluntary winding up in September.

TexSelect offers UK graduates mentorship and support from industry experts. The annual TexSelect programme culminates in September with an awards ceremony at PV Designs, the creative textiles and surface design section of Première Vision Paris, where each of the 24 new designers has their own stand.

TexSelect, honorary chairman Barbara Kennington said the not-for-profit scheme has struggled to raise funds in recent years and added that many of its management team are retiring, which encouraged the charity to wind up at the end of 2019.

As a long-time supporter of TexSelect, Première Vision Group said it shares a “common objective of supporting creativity in textile design”. It will assume control of the graduate programme from 2020, continuing to recognise “emerging textile designers with an international perspective”.

Gilles Lasbordes, managing director of Première Vision Group (pictured above), said: “Première Vision and TexSelect view knit, print, weave and mixed media innovators as being a vital, creative force in the advancement of textile and apparel design.

“Première Vision is committed to giving new designers space and support between university and the launch of their professional practice.”