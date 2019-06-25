Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Première Vision to take over mentorship programme

25 June 2019By

Full screenGilles Lasbordes, Première Vision Group managing director

TexSelect, the UK-wide textile mentorship programme, will be taken over by sourcing event owner Première Vision Group, following its voluntary winding up in September. 

TexSelect offers UK graduates mentorship and support from industry experts. The annual TexSelect programme culminates in September with an awards ceremony at PV Designs, the creative textiles and surface design section of Première Vision Paris, where each of the 24 new designers has their own stand.

TexSelect, honorary chairman Barbara Kennington said the not-for-profit scheme has struggled to raise funds in recent years and added that many of its management team are retiring, which encouraged the charity to wind up at the end of 2019.

As a long-time supporter of TexSelect, Première Vision Group said it shares a “common objective of supporting creativity in textile design”. It will assume control of the graduate programme from 2020, continuing to recognise “emerging textile designers with an international perspective”.

Gilles Lasbordes, managing director of Première Vision Group (pictured above), said: “Première Vision and TexSelect view knit, print, weave and mixed media innovators as being a vital, creative force in the advancement of textile and apparel design.

“Première Vision is committed to giving new designers space and support between university and the launch of their professional practice.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.