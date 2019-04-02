Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green is expected to be sold tomorrow after the menswear retailer fell into administration last week, Drapers can reveal.

Drapers understands the buyer is a retail tycoon with a sports retail background and industry sources suspect either Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct or JD Sports Fashion could be adding Pretty Green to their retail line-ups.

“There is a strong possibility that [Ashley] would want to get it now on the cheap,” one menswear source told Drapers.

“However, buying it won’t be the challenge. How will Ashley manage a brand that requires a whole different skill base? It has been hit with so many concessions in House of Fraser, combined with the fact that the wholesale business is not buying that much and being safe in this retail climate. The authority of the brand just isn’t there.”

The menswear retailer, founded in 2009, entered administration on 28 March putting hundreds of jobs at risk. Simon Thomas and Nicholas O’Reilly, partners of Moorfields Advisory, were appointed as joint administrators.

Another source said: “I could see it in JD Sports or Sports Direct-type hands. It has a youthful appeal, and chains such as Flannels and Size could probably expand its range far more commercially than now.”

“It would make sense for someone like Sports Direct, which has brands such as Kangol, Everlast and Firetrap, to buy it,” another source said.

“Sports Direct buys brands and turns them into private labels. It would put Pretty Green into all its stores.”

Pretty Green has 12 stores and 33 concessions situated in House of Fraser stores. It is unclear whether the buyer will purchase all or part of the business.

Sports Direct declined to comment. Pretty Green and JD Sports Fashion have been contacted for comment.