PrettyLittleThing partners with recycling app

PrettyLittleThing has partnered with clothing-recycling app Regain in an effort to divert consumers’ unwanted garments from landfill.

The app, whose partners include Boohoo, Missguided, New Balance and Superdry, allows users to unlock discount codes by donating unwanted clothes at local pick-up points.

Announcing the partnership on Instagram, PrettyLittleThing co-founder Umar Kamani said: “UK we’ve partnered with [Regain] to encourage you to send back your old clothes in return for some amazing PLT discounts … let’s start making a difference together to protect our amazing planet.”

PrettyLittleThing was among several fast fashion retailers called upon to give evidence before the environmental audit committee last year.

Chair of the committee Mary Creagh wrote letters to Asos, Amazon, Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and Missguided requesting information on staff wages, lifecycle of garments sold, and their strategies for the reduction of the environmental and social impact of their businesses.

PrettyLittleThing did not appear before the committee.

The retailer recently submitted plans to convert an abandoned warehouse into a new, 65,000 sq ft headquarters at Ancoats Works in Manchester.

The submitted details include plans for a conference and theatre facility, restaurant and gym in addition to open-plan offices, meeting rooms and social spaces. It is thought that the building will house 250 employees if the plans get the green light.