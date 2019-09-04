PrettyLittleThing to show during NYFW

Womenswear etailer PrettyLittleThing has announced its first catwalk show, which will take place during New York Fashion Week on 6-11 September.

Announcing the news on Instagram, founder and CEO Umar Kamani said: “This is a dream come true for me. A big step for the brand where we aim to bring diversity, inclusivity and affordability to fashion week.”

In April, the etailer unveiled its first recycled collection, and also partnered with clothing recycling app Regain, which diverts unwanted clothing from landfill.

Kamani was inducted into the Drapers Digital Awards Hall of Fame in May.