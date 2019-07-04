Primark sales defy unseasonable weather

Sales at Primark were up 4% for the 40 weeks to 22 June 2019, driven by increased selling space but offset by a decline in like-for-like sales affected by the weather.

Primark owner Associated British Foods said like-for-like sales at the value retailer were “held back” by unseasonable weather in May compared with the previous year. However, sales improved in June.

Operating margin in the first half grew to 11.7% from 9.8% in the same period last year.

European sales were also affected by May’s weather but recovered in June. Spain, Portugal, France and Italy all delivered sales growth. It said trading continued to be weak in Germany. Primark will open a new store in Bonn, Germany, this year.

US sales remained buoyant, and showed “strong” growth. Primark will open stores in New Jersey, Florida and Chicago in the next 12 months.

Primark opened nine new stores in the third quarter in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Slovenia and in the UK in Hastings, Bluewater in Kent, Milton Keynes and Belfast.

The retailer’s Birmingham store was relocated to a new 160,000 sq ft unit – Primark’s largest to date. The contribution from these stores was “strong”, and customers responded well to the new food and beverage services available at the Birmingham High Street store.

One store in Oviedo, Spain, was closed and the retailer’s store in the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania was downsized.