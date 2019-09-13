Primark ventures into branded streetwear

Primark has launched a branded streetwear line to mark its 50th anniversary.
It is the company’s first-ever branded collection and features 20 products across menswear and womenswear, decorated with a “PRMRK” logo. Inspired by the athleisure trend, the range focuses on “flexible yet fashionable” styles to help customers look on trend and be comfortable.
Products are available in 43 Primark stores worldwide, 16 of which are in the UK, including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff and Birmingham. Retail prices range from £2 for a cap to £25 for a boilersuit.
