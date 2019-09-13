Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Primark ventures into branded streetwear

13 September 2019

Primark has launched a branded streetwear line to mark its 50th anniversary.

It is the company’s first-ever branded collection and features 20 products across menswear and womenswear, decorated with a “PRMRK” logo. Inspired by the athleisure trend, the range focuses on “flexible yet fashionable” styles to help customers look on trend and be comfortable.

Products are available in 43 Primark stores worldwide, 16 of which are in the UK, including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff and Birmingham. Retail prices range from £2 for a cap to £25 for a boilersuit.

