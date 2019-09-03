The move was announced internally on 2 September.

Reaney joined the business in 2011 and was appointed to the operations director role in February 2018.

A Primark spokesman said: “We confirm Andrew Reaney is leaving Primark after eight successful years. We would like to thank him for his valued contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

One Primark supplier told Drapers he was “disappointed” with Reaney’s decision to resign: ”Primark is arguably the most successful retailer at the moment and everyone wants to know what it is happening there. I rate Andrew as the best, so for him to resign it doesn’t make sense. He’s got integrity, which is rare in this industry.”

In March Drapers revealed Primark’s decision to move its UK-based product operations to its Dublin headquarters from September, affecting 220 roles.

As of this month, the buying, merchandising, design, quality and sourcing operations will be based on Parnell Street in Dublin’s city centre.