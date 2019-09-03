Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Exclusive: Primark's product operations director resigns

3 September 2019By

Full screenPrimark Birmingham

Primark’s product operations director, Andrew Reaney, has resigned from the business effective 13 September, Drapers can reveal. 

The move was announced internally on 2 September. 

Reaney joined the business in 2011 and was appointed to the operations director role in February 2018. 

A Primark spokesman said: “We confirm Andrew Reaney is leaving Primark after eight successful years. We would like to thank him for his valued contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

One Primark supplier told Drapers he was “disappointed” with Reaney’s decision to resign: ”Primark is arguably the most successful retailer at the moment and everyone wants to know what it is happening there. I rate Andrew as the best, so for him to resign it doesn’t make sense. He’s got integrity, which is rare in this industry.”

In March Drapers revealed Primark’s decision to move its UK-based product operations to its Dublin headquarters from September, affecting 220 roles.

As of this month, the buying, merchandising, design, quality and sourcing operations will be based on Parnell Street in Dublin’s city centre.

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • News analysis 23 august

    Retail rents: the race to the bottom

    20 August 2019Tim Clark

    Retailers are demanding rent cuts in the wake of an avalanche of company voluntary arrangements. But the long-term effect may be to undermine investment in retail property.

  • 3085966 oxford street

    Retailers unite against business rates in letter to chancellor

    13 August 2019

    More than 50 high street retailers have demanded the government launches “a wholesale review of business taxes to create a tax regime fit for the 21st century”, in a letter to chancellor Sajid Javid. 

  • Primark Birmingham

    Primark sales defy unseasonable weather

    4 July 2019

    Sales at Primark were up 4% for the 40 weeks to 22 June 2019, driven by increased selling space but offset by a decline in like-for-like sales affected by the weather. 

  • topman topshop

    Can the Arcadia empire strike back?

    4 June 2019Tim Clark

    Once the darling of the high street, Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has been battling dwindling sales, profits and footfall as shoppers move on to fast fashion, digital-native rivals. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.